Parnassus Investments CA Sells 967,422 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967,422 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.52% of First Horizon worth $142,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,004. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

