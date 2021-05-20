Parnassus Investments CA Sells 2,888,958 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,888,958 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $198,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.87. 5,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,481. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.74 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

