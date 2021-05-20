Parnassus Investments CA Sells 1,188,866 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,188,866 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $459,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.01. 16,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

