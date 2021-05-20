Parnassus Investments CA Has $114.68 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $114,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 104,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.