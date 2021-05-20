Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,860 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,091,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $252.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.69. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

