Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 580 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $196.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

