Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,600 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,708 shares of company stock worth $16,752,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

