Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.99 and its 200 day moving average is $210.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

