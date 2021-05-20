Papp L Roy & Associates Has $704,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 462,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 729.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,234 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

