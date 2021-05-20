Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,129,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,476,859. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291,465 shares of company stock valued at $120,393,734 over the last three months.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

