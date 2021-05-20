PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of PD stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,825 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 194,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

