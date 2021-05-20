Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $57.94 million and $574,118.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.73 or 0.06242661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.63 or 0.01816728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00492399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00155800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.73 or 0.00546739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00458782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00398438 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,250,695 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

