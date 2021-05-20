Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 70,840 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,648,553 shares in the company, valued at $578,428,909.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after buying an additional 502,168 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

