Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.48.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.88. The company had a trading volume of 126,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,174. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Insiders have sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 in the last ninety days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

