Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Bradley M. Nelson Sells 19,075 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.