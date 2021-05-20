Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$16,900.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.38, for a total value of C$16,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,978,740.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$29,600.00.

OCO stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.94. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$630.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.67.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

