Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 68,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 829,990 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $16.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -269.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,204 shares of company stock valued at $797,789. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

