Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $334,236.80 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $334,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,883.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

