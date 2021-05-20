Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.44

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 31850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a market cap of C$49.98 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.