Open Predict Token Price Tops $1.48 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $6,613.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00070248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.31 or 0.01065102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.66 or 0.09176545 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.