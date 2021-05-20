ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Down to $35.19

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.19, but opened at $34.05. ON24 shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 881 shares of company stock valued at $43,956.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

