ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 3894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 881 shares of company stock valued at $43,956 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

