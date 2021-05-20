ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

ON24 stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15. ON24 has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 881 shares of company stock worth $43,956 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $175,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

