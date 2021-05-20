ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15. ON24 has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 881 shares of company stock valued at $43,956.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $175,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $291,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $176,474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $362,000.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.