Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.93 Million

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $202.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the highest is $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $824.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,258,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 648,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.