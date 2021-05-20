Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.08. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,968. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

