Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 1.8%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. 558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.15%.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

