ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 14% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.94 million and $2,694.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,987.10 or 1.00069281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00121642 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003747 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

