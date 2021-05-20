OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCANF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OCANF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,113. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

