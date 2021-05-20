Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.93). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($1.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.26.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 620,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,650,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

