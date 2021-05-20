O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $6.81 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 292,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,291,465 shares of company stock worth $120,393,734.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.