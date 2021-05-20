O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $27.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average of $247.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.