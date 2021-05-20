O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 251.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,270.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,379.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,200.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

