O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.66.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

