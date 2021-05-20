NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $581.47. The stock had a trading volume of 177,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

