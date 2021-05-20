NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

