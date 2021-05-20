NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

NUVSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,463. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

