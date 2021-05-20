NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NuCana by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 357,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,213. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $144.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

