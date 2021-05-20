NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 271,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

