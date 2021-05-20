Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.94

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 8456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVZMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

