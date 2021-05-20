NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NLOK stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 185.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 928,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

