NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
NLOK stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.78.
In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 185.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 928,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
