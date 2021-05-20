Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 75.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

