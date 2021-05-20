Northland Securities Trims Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price to $77.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $88.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,807 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 203,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

