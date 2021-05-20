Northland Securities Trims Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price to $77.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $88.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.
NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,807 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 203,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.