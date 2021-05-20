Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Increased to Top Pick at Desjardins

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 1,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

