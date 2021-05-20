NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.78 ($53.86).

NOEJ opened at €44.06 ($51.84) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €20.48 ($24.09) and a 12-month high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 94.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.27.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

