Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

