Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

