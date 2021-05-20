Nord/LB Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €100.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.83 ($113.92).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €83.38 ($98.09) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.11. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €43.69 ($51.40) and a twelve month high of €99.80 ($117.41). The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.