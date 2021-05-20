Noodles & Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.