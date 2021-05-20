Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) & Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Head to Head Review

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nitto Denko shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nippon Paint pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.2%. Nitto Denko pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Paint pays out 419.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nitto Denko and Nippon Paint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.82 billion 1.68 $433.83 million $1.39 27.47 Nippon Paint $6.35 billion 0.79 $337.80 million $1.05 14.86

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint. Nippon Paint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nitto Denko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 4.71% 5.36% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nitto Denko and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Nippon Paint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. It has a research and development agreement with CAGE Bio Inc. for a transdermal formulation of undisclosed molecules. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

